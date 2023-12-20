Suara.com – Liverpool managed to beat West Ham United in the English League Cup quarter-finals, Thursday (21/12/2023) at Anfield. The Reds won hands down with a score of 5-1.

After failing to score a goal when they met Manchester United in the Premier League, Liverpool went berserk against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's team won big at home. The Reds secured a place in the semifinals of the English League Cup.

The Course of the Match

Liverpool dominated the match against The Hammer. Acting as hosts, they took the lead thanks to Dominik Szobszlai's goal in the 28th minute.

The first half ended with a score of 1-0. Virgil van Dijk et al just went crazy in the second half.

Curtis Jones doubled Liverpool's lead in the 56th minute. Then Cody Gakpo put the Reds ahead 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Jared Bowen managed to reduce the deficit six minutes after Cody Gakpo's goal. However, Mohamed Salah broke into The Hammer's goal again when the match entered the 82nd minute.

In the end, Curtis Jones completed Liverpool's victory with a score of 5-1. They also locked in one ticket to the semifinals of the English League Cup.

Lineup

Liverpool: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez; Curtis Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot.

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Coufal; Alvarez, Soucek; Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Kudus; Jared Bowen.