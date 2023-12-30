Loading player

For some years the Chinese government has been limiting the teaching and dissemination of the use of the English language, with the result that there are fewer and fewer people in the country who speak it. According to a report published in recent days by EF Education First, an international company that deals with language education and training, for some years China has been falling in the ranking of countries for competence in the use of English, and is currently in 82nd place place.

For the second largest economy in the world, the tendency to unlearn English is in line with the spread of a nationalist sentiment that has been cultivated in the last decade after the rise to power of President Xi Jinping, who has among his political objectives that of enhance Chinese cultural pride and establish China as a global power.

After China's English proficiency score had been steadily improving for about a decade, starting in 2020 it began to lose points rather rapidly. If in 2020 the country was in 38th place in the ranking compiled by EF, the following year it dropped to 49th and in 2022 to 62nd. The ranking is based on the results of more than 2 million people who took EF's English tests, divided by various demographic categories.

The decline in the Chinese population's ability to express themselves in English is a fairly recent phenomenon and partly reflects a decline on a global scale that has occurred in recent years. Between 2020 and 2023, China's score dropped from an all-time high of 520 points down to 464: a drop of 56 points which is far greater than the -20 recorded by South Korea in the same period but also the -30 of Japan , a country rather known for having little familiarity with foreign languages, which however now remains behind China by only 7 points in the general ranking.

The removal of English

The worsening of scores is linked to various initiatives that in recent years have limited the teaching and dissemination of the English language in China. Already a decade ago, Beijing municipal authorities had tried to reduce the importance of English in schools, but without following up on these intentions. In 2021 the municipality of Shanghai, the city with the most international and entrepreneurial character in all of China, has decided to eliminate the English exam from the three compulsory exams that elementary school students must take at the end of the year (previously they were Chinese, English and mathematics). In fact, it was a downgrading of the importance attributed to the teaching of the English language.

After the decision adopted by the Shanghai administration, last year the Ministry of Education had to publicly reject a request made by some members of the National People's Congress (China's formal parliament) asking to reduce the relevance of English in schools. In 2021, as part of a general education reform, the government approved new rules that placed strong limits on after-school courses. With the result that the majority of private English language teachers, mainly concentrated in the cities, found themselves in the position of no longer being able to give private tutoring.

The reduction in the importance of the English language has also affected large universities. Last September, Xi'an Jiaotong University, one of the top 20 universities in the country, decided to remove English language certification from the necessary requirements that students must meet both to be admitted and to graduate.

English, which only became a compulsory subject in Chinese schools since 2001, is also losing relevance in public spaces. The Ministry of Civil Affairs has issued a proposal to standardize traffic signs and topographical indications across the country, so as to replace the English translation with Pinyin transcription (an official system in China for transliterating Mandarin Chinese with 'Latin alphabet). As said by Federico Picerni, professor of Chinese at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice and the University of Bologna, the proposal could for example change the famous Nanjing Road in Shanghai to Nanjinglu, given that “lù” (路) in Chinese it means exactly “road”. Nanjing Road is one of the main tourist streets of Shanghai and one of the most important shopping streets in the world, which has been called this since the times of European colonialism at the end of the nineteenth century.

There are at least two reasons why the Chinese government has decided to reduce the importance of teaching the English language to the population.

The first has to do with the Chinese education system, which in recent years has been highly criticized for having dysfunctional effects on the lives of students and for failing to iron out the profound social inequalities that exist in the country. Young Chinese are under enormous pressure at school, where competition is very strong. The school career then culminates in the gaokao, the university entrance exam which decides who will attend the most prestigious universities and who will not.

The enormous competition pushes families to spend considerable sums on private and after-school lessons to improve their children's education, and one subject that is very often taught privately is English. According to the Chinese government, these expenses would be a disincentive to birth rates and would have a negative effect on social mobility in China: if in urban areas families have greater spending capacity and can allow their children to obtain a better education, in rural areas the lack of economic availability similar to those of large cities risks leaving students from those areas behind.

The second motivation for the campaign against English has an international character. As the rivalry between China and the United States intensifies, the Chinese authorities have embarked on a campaign to cultivate a feeling of patriotism and loyalty towards the Chinese Communist Party among citizens, which is also expressed through the loss of importance of English , and more generally of Western culture conveyed through that language. On the other hand, however, this change of direction also reflects a feeling shared by a part of the Chinese population, which believes that the time has come for others to learn their own language.