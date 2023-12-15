English boy who disappeared in Spain in 2017 found in France

He disappeared, aged 11 at the time, during a holiday in Malaga six years ago. Now, at the age of 17, he has reappeared alone in a police station in Toulouse. The young Alex Batty, originally from Oldham in England, would have fled from a “spiritual commune” in the French Pyrenees where he would have lived with his mother Melanie and grandfather David, who also disappeared since 2017.

The family, according to the Toulouse prosecutor's office, confirmed the identity of Batty, who will soon return to England. Helping him was a French truck driver who saw him while he was wandering on the motorway south of Toulouse.

“He told me he had been walking for four days after leaving the mountains,” Fabien Accidini told La Depeche newspaper. “He told me that his mother was a bit, not crazy but with a somewhat bizarre spiritual mentality (…), that she was in the mountains with a group of people,” he continued.

“It didn't seem like he was unhappy living there, but he was very happy to leave,” added Accidini who gave the young man a lift to the first police station in Revel, near Toulouse.