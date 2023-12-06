Christian Engelhart is once again an official driver for Lamborghini Squadra Corse, five years after his last experience with the House of the Bull, for which he was the standard bearer in the two-year period 2017-2018.

The German will join the group of competitors who will be racing on board the Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the various championships around the world, joining the new purchase Loris Spinelli, announced by the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand last week.

Engelhart had passed through the ranks of Porsche Motorsport, but at the end of the 2023 season he took the wheel of Lamborghini again to participate in the final event of the DTM in Hockenheim – achieving a podium – with the Grasser team, the team with which he won the GT World Challenge (then called Blancpain) together with Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Christian Engelhart, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

“Becoming an official Lamborghini driver again is like reuniting with my family and represents a very emotional moment in my career”, commented the 37-year-old, who also achieved success at the 24h of Daytona in his career with Lamborghini.

“I have never stopped loving this iconic brand and I consider myself honored to be able to represent it, as well as privileged to race with the colors of Lamborghini Squadra Corse.”

“Together we already share a history of success, which I will try to consolidate in the major GT championships by always giving my all. There are many exciting prospects for the future and I am absolutely ready to face this new adventure with Lamborghini.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Christian Engelhart, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini, added: “We are happy to welcome Christian back to our family. We are confident that his experience and expertise will be a valuable contribution to our GT3 customer racing program, thanks to his collaboration with Squadra Corse for the development of our next racing cars.”