Energy, the Houthis the viaticum to accelerate the transition

The pro-Iranian rebels, the Houthis, are in a bad situation, as they began targeting ships transiting the Suez Canal yesterday. The problem is not so much the attack on containers and cargoes carrying fuel, a practice which at the moment seems limited only to vessels flying the Israeli flag or which have the ports of the Jewish State as their destination. No, the problem is that much more than the war between Russia and Ukraine, much more than the conflict between Hamas and Tel Aviv, this third front of tension represents the one that can lead to the worst consequences.



So much so that someone is starting to say it in Italy too and also in those companies, owned by the State, which were able to guarantee energy security and supply even in the horrible year 2022, when the cost of gas skyrocketed above 300 euros per Mw/he we were wondering about the ability to fill the warehouses. Now the story is in some ways more complex. Why the blockade of the Canal would force ships to take a very long route, with skyrocketing insurance costs and a very high use of resources: they would in fact have to pass through the Cape of Good Hope.

To be clear: if today a ship were to travel from the Arabian Gulf, crossing the Suez Canal, to Italy, it would have to budget a little more than 4,200 nautical miles. If instead it were to bypass the Red Sea and descend from Africa to then ascend from the Strait of Gibraltar, in that case the nautical miles would become over 11,200. Considering that an oil tanker travels at around 15 knots (just over 20 km/h), traveling 7,000 nautical miles more, i.e. 12,500 km more, would mean taking 26 days more to reach its destination, increasing fuel costs, of the crew and insurance. A disaster that would obviously also reverberate on the price of oil and gas.

According to some analysts, crude oil could easily break through to $100 a barrelwith consequent fuel increases which would once again increase inflation. With a recessionary spiral that would force the ECB to intervene again. In short, a nice headache that fits perfectly into that “polycrisis” (copyright Christine Lagarde) that has accompanied our century for years.

Let's face it, though, that we deserve it a little too. Because the inability to find alternative solutions to gas and oil (which does not mean electrifying everything) has brought us into this situation. Attention: when we gradually began to give up Russian gas in Europe, we did not draw on different resources, but we returned to coal, which recorded an increase of 11% overall. Has anyone heard the big boss of Eni Claudio Descalzi say that the stubborn obstinacy with which he insisted on electric at all costs is comparable to that with which one crashes into a wall with easily imaginable effects.

Fortunately, the future exists and is called, on the one hand, biofuels, which will become increasingly central in the mobility of the future and which will provide – according to Eni estimates – up to 1.2 million jobs in Africa, in a mechanism (it's about time) in which the West gives back what it took for centuries from the oldest continent in the world. The other opportunity is represented by nuclear. Fusion is no longer a pipe dream, and again according to the six-legged dog we could start to see some significant progress in its use at the beginning of the next decade. Tomorrow, if you think about the very long times that characterize the world of energy.

In short: the Houthis represent a great nuisance also because – unlike what happened with Hamas – they have the ability to involve a good number of countries in the area, despite the patrolling activity carried out by Westerners, Italy in the lead. But they are also the viaticum to accelerate a transition that has hitherto been very difficult. One number above all: the expectation for 2023, in Italy, was to have two million electric cars. However, 300 thousand are in circulation. It's time to shift gears.

Subscribe to the newsletter