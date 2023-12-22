Houthi attacks, the future scenario between geopolitics and palace “games”.

An old adage goes that “money is like eyes, once it goes out it is difficult to put it back in its place”. And this maxim of popular wisdom can also be used for energy sector who is experiencing a particularly complex moment. Meanwhile, why geopolitical scenario is increasingly chaotic, with war fronts extending and with the sincere belief that 2024 will be more complex than 2023. “The truth is that events of this type, by definition, are not predictable, otherwise we would not find ourselves in these situations on time – a manager of a multi-utility confides to Affaritaliani.it – only this time there is the fear that the front on the Red Sea can do a lot of harm.”

It even seems that the job of risk manager has become very difficult. A few weeks ago the risk of the area of Qatar it was given at a few tenths of a point. Yet, today we find ourselves with a very hot front and with an increase in prices on the Ttf index. And the surge in risk translates into a increase in insurance and management costs. But this is not the only thing that disturbs the sleep of companies that deal with energy.

It's in the foreground yet another postponement of farewell to the protected market. Why? There are two most accredited hypotheses. The first of political character: the Meloni government– which is preparing to approve a Budget Law which does not significantly shift the wealth of Italians and which does not bring structural measures to increase employment, reduce the tax wedge, streamline bureaucracy – He has the European elections on his mind right now. And saying goodbye to the protected person would have represented a problem for that entire segment of customers less accustomed to understanding the dynamics of the market. From here, yes evil, the intention to discuss the topic again at the end of June. On the other hand, there has been talk of saying goodbye to the protected market since 2017, it is now clear that there is no great urgency to approve this measure.

The second hypothesis concerns precisely the operators. When, on the free market, contracts were made that were blocked for two years before the price of gas skyrocketed, several companies suddenly found themselves at a heavy loss. Because the tariff applied to users did not cover the costs of purchasing the raw material. Initially, many companies sought unilateral withdrawal but a resolution prevented this practice. Excessively advantageous prices for end users cannot be considered a sufficient reason to tear up pre-existing agreements. So the operators are moving with caution and demanding that the market be truly freeand not “free to do for others as they wish”.

Still on the free market, a senior manager of an energy sector company told Affaritaliani.it some more numbers: “In Italy there are 680 operators in the sector, in the United Kingdom 22, it is clear that there is a disproportion and That many subjects does not automatically mean greater competition but, on the contrary, a less stable system. If you use the price lever alone, you risk ending up like in the world of telecommunications: there, by dint of applying unsustainable tariffs, you are now forced to carry out various merger operations to keep the world of telecommunications afloat, which then also means jobs, companies, money rates. In economics nothing is created but everything is transformed and the stability of the system must always be guaranteed.”

Another discussion that haunts her multiutility it is that of the future. What could be the energy source from which to obtain supplies?i, without prejudice to the fact that Italy must embark on a path towards greater energy independence? On this there is great confusion. Some argue that huge sums should be put into the renewable, others look to nuclear. Still others have started one more comprehensive strategy, so we look at the assets of the different technologies, focusing on each one not exclusively. And waiting to understand which, or which, will be the most suitable.

Precisely nuclear power, both as regards the fusionboth as regards i mini reactors of the new generation, represents the main battleground, with the optimistic vision contrasting with a more secular and pragmatic one which, essentially, simply says “let's wait to see the results”. But time passes, the energy independence of our country is more necessary every day given the burning world in which we live.

