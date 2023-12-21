Eni sells a stake in Plenitude

Eni has concluded an agreement to sell a share of just under 10% of Plenitude, the division dedicated to production from renewable sources, energy sales, energy services and a network of charging points for electric vehicles. As anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore, the sale will be to Energy Infrastructure Partners (Eip), a Swiss fund known for its solid specialization in the energy sector and long-term approach.

The advisors involved, Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs for Eni and Rothschild for Eip on the financial front, with the legal support of Studio Legale Gattai, Minoli, Partners for the seller and Legance for the legal profiles of the buyer, worked on the final stages of the agreement. The transaction, made official today, is expected to establish a consideration of approximately 800 million euros for the minority stake in Plenitudebased on an enterprise value that values ​​the entire company at around 10 billion, including debt.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, had anticipated the final phase of the negotiations in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on 13 December, keeping buyer information secretbut confirming that it was a “international financial investor”. The sale of the minority stake is part of Eni's strategy to enhance Plenitude, an alternative to the original IPO (initial public offering) which was scheduled for the summer of 2022 but subsequently frozen due to market uncertainties. The possibility of listing Plenitude on the stock exchange may be re-evaluated in the future if favorable opportunities arise.

Plenitude, led by Stefano Goberti from 2021, supplies energy to around 10 million European customers in the retail market and aims to reach over 11 million by 2026. In the renewables sector, the company aims to exceed 7 gigawatts of capacity by 2026 and over 15 GW by 2030. Plenitude also maintains a network of nearly 20,000 electric vehicle charging pointswith the aim of expanding it to 30,000 by 2026, positioning itself as a leader in Italy in distributed generation from small-scale photovoltaic systems.

According to Eni data at the end of October, Plenitude reported an adjusted operating profit of 180 million euros in the third quarter of 2023, a significant increase thanks to the retail business and the full operation of renewable generation capabilities. The company closes the third quarter with a green capacity of 2.5 gigawatts, an increase of approximately 0.7 GW compared to the previous year, thanks also to acquisitions in Italy, Spain, the United States and development projects in various countries.

The agreement with Eip, we read in the note issued by the company, it is a further step in Eni's strategy based on decarbonisation and the satellite model, which involves targeted investments and the creation of dedicated companies for the transition towards a green economy, with the aim of reducing and eliminating “Scope 3” emissions. The sale of minority shares or the IPO of these companies represent ways to unlock further resources for investment in this growing sector.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, commented: “Eip's entry into Plenitude is in line with the strategy of creating value for all our stakeholders and gives the Company an evaluation benchmark. This agreement comes in a particularly important year for Plenitude, in which we have raised our 2023 EBITDA targets by 30% to approximately €0.9 billion, with a forecast to triple it in the period 2022-2026”.

Roland Dörig, Founder and Managing Partner of Eip said: “We are excited to work alongside Plenitude to help grow the Companyto the creation of value for all stakeholders and to the global energy transition path”.

Plenitude is one of the pillars of Eni's decarbonisation strategy and has been a Benefit Company since 2021, integrating, within its Statute, the objective of having a positive impact on people, communities and the environment, creating value through the transition energy with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 by eliminating net Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Plenitude is present in 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from approximately 3 GW of renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions

to around 10 million European customers and a large network of almost 20,000 charging points for electric vehicles. The Company aims to reach over 11 million customers, over 7 GW of installed renewable capacity and over 30,000 charging points installed by 2026.

Subscribe to the newsletter