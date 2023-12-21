At the “Principe” in Viareggio FMI and OffRoad Pro Racing celebrate the Italian (and not only) medals of the great Enduro season. 150 awards that bring together the protagonists of a solid off-road reality

December 21, 2023

Viareggio, December 17. To (s)move in these times, with Christmas and its urgencies just around the corner, we need it something strong, heartfelt. Let's say authentic. Enduro, for example. It happened in Viareggio, at the Principe di Piemonte, when on a blinding sunny day (nature's “spotlights” on major events) the Italian Motorcycle Federation and the Promoter OffRoad Pro Racing they celebrated Titles and… titleholders, of the Italian Enduro, thus making official the closure of the formidable 2023 season. An excellent, central context, which also offered a glimpse of a sensational balance of quality in Italian Enduro. Beyond the numbers and sensations, in an embrace that brought together champions and losers, officials and fans, the beauty of 150 awardstrophies, plaques and, above all, medals, to all the protagonists of the golden year.

Golden and melancholy, too. Remembering the disappearance, during the season, of historical protagonists such as Vittoria Brivio, Massimo Sironi, Luigi Frigerio, Roberto Capelli, Renzo D'Adda, Tullio Masserini, and recognizing that it was not exactly the lucky year for the Six Days International Enduro expedition, led by the very good, highly decorated and “blameless” Cristian Rossi, and “massacred” by two deadly strokes of bad luck. Situations in life and sport.

The awards ceremony joyfully brought together the managerial, logistical and competitive schemes of Enduro, in the ideal triangle of the ceremony which united Giovanni Copioli, Alfredo Lenzoni and the Italian Aces of the specialty. In addition to the President and the Promoter, between whom there was the first informal (but for this very reason particularly heartfelt) exchange of recognitions, and the acclaimed “Mister” Cristian Rossi above, present and participating Franco GualdiCoordinator of the IMF Enduro Committee, the federal councilors Monica Goi, Francesco Mezzasalma, Raffaele Prisco e Armando Spongaand the Presidents of the IMF Tuscany Regional Committees, Alessandro Roscelliand Piedmont, Valter Carbone.

Then the long one catwalk of national and international awardsfrom the World Aces Kevin Cristino e Andrea Verona to the youngest, concrete promises, passing through the Blue shirt winner of the Junior and Women's European Championships and for the six individual continental titles obtained by Italian riders. 150 medals which represented the final podiums of the various national categories, starting from the Assoluta won by the British (of our country) Steve Holcombe, and in succession Andrea Verona (450 cc), Thomas Oldrati (250 4T), Matteo Cavallo (300 cc), Davide Soreca (250 2T), Kevin Cristino (125 cc) and Manolo Morettini (Junior). The top three in the Italian Cup, FMI Cup and MiniEnduro, Under23 and Senior, Major categories were also awarded.

And with this, line to the study, not before having brought to the readers the Happy Holidays from National Endurojust like in Viareggio.

© FMI Images, Offroad Pro Racing, Gian Maria Soglia, PB