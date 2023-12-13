Ender wants to bond with her ex-husband, not only because she has been through a bad situation, but because she has found out that she has regained her power. Halit is a very strong enemy! That is why it is better to always be close to him, and not far away.

Erim's mother has gone to visit him at Sitki's house and they have had a very tense talk. Although Ender has been close and offering her help, he has expressed himself more seriously and in an attitude of distrust. It is not believed that Ender is on good terms now when she failed to celebrate that she was ruined.

However, she has made it clear to him that she hopes that in the future he will return to his usual and powerful self. Will Halit realize that Ender knows his secret?

–