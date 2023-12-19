Even though he hadn't stopped to talk to him yet, Ender already knew a few things about Kerim. Yildiz had told her that she had met him several times and she immediately understood that her friend was somewhat amused by the new director of Holding Argun.

But Kerim's charms do not seem to have only caught the attention of the young Yilmaz, since Şahika's face changes when she talks about him, which is why Ender suspects that she also likes this young man.

Already at the company, Kaya's wife decides to visit Kerim's office to introduce herself and reminds him that tonight they are organizing a dinner at their house to which he is invited. And he of course confirms that he will attend!

Ender tries to persuade the new director why he left his old job and why he has decided to accept his new position at the Holding. “My style is a little different, but people will get used to it easily,” Kerim clarifies. What will be his true intentions in the company? What will happen at dinner at Ender and Kaya's house?

–