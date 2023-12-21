Şahika has caused a new argument between Ender and Kaya. Caner's sister directly accused her sister-in-law of having poisoned her son, since, as she had tried to kill her a few days before, she was not surprised that he tried to do the same with her loved ones. But Şahika claimed to be innocent and Kaya forced her wife to apologize to her.

In the next chapter we will see Ender venting to Caner and telling him that she is very angry with Kaya. With everything Şahika has done to them, he doesn't understand how he hasn't put himself in her place and shown his face for her in the argument.

Şahika will enjoy having created a new problem in her brother's marriage, although Ender and Kaya will talk about what happened and try to make peace. Will they manage to resolve their differences or will Şahika end up ruining her relationship?

–