When we are just a few days away from ending 2023, it is time to review some of the latest low-cost rates that the main operators in our country have presented in recent months. The movements that have occurred in this sector in recent weeks have created the perfect breeding ground so that, as consumers, we can enjoy different types of rates at a very reasonable price. We tell you the main ones.

Low cost calls and data

Low-cost mobile rates are increasingly more complete and offer us interesting conditions if we do not have very specific needs that only the largest operators offer. Some of the most competitive rates are the following:

We couldn't talk about cheap rates and not mention Digi. The Romanian operator has made interesting moves in recent months, presenting a very varied and, above all, economical catalogue. We have the option of contracting a cumulative 15 GB and unlimited calls for 7 euros per month. If we want 30 GB, maintaining the conditions mentioned previously, we would have to go up to 10 euros. While if we want more gigs, we have two alternatives: 100 GB cumulative for 13 euros per month or 200 GB for 16 euros. And if what we are looking for is a rate that meets the minimum, then we can go to the 3 GB rate with 100 minutes included for 3 euros. Finetwork has one of the cheapest rates on the market. For only 4,90 euros, we can enjoy a 10 GB bonus and unlimited calls. In the event that we need more gigabytes, we can also contract 15 GB, for 8.90 euros, or 24 gigabytes for only one euro more. All this accompanied by unlimited calls. Suop has another low cost rate that we should evaluate. Although, in this case, it only offers us 5GB of data, maintaining unlimited calls. The cost is 4.99 euros per month. Simyo, for its part, offers us 12 GB of data and unlimited calls at a cost of 7.50 euros per month. The OROC company has very interesting options if we need a greater amount of data, but we maintain the condition of having unlimited calls. For 8 euros per month we will be able to contract 16 GB, while for two more euros, we can go up to 35 gigabytes. For its part, Lowi has 30 GB and unlimited calls in its catalog for 9.95 euros per month. If we need to make the jump to 150 GB, we can continue enjoying a very competitive price: standing at 19.95 euros per month.

What if you need unlimited data? In this case, OROC is one of the best options: Two days ago, it announced the OROC Unlimited Plus rate, which offers us unlimited calls and data and free roaming throughout the European Union. And, in addition, it also includes a TV package with more than 80 television channels. All this at a cost of 19.90 euros per month.

Cheap convergent rates

In the event that we need to add fiber to our mobile rate, we also have different options that do not require us to have to spend a large amount of money. However, if we set the limit at 30 euros, these are the best rates that we will be able to find on the market:

Again, we start with Digi. Its low-cost rate includes 500 Mbps fiber and unlimited calls with 15 Gb of data for a price of 20 euros per month. Being the most attractive option on the market. Xenet offers its service through the coverage provided by Yoigo and MásMóvil. Currently, it has a 300 MB fiber and mobile rate with unlimited calls and 20 Gg for 24.90 euros. If we add a second mobile with 10 Gb of data, the price rises to 27.90 euros. Without exceeding the 30 euro barrier, we also have Finetwork. Which offers us 300 Mbps Fiber, unlimited calls and 10 Gb of data for 24.90 euros. In the case of needing 55 Gb on the mobile, the price would rise to 34.90 euros.

Above this amount, we would already have a greater number of options that start at 30 euros and that offer us different speeds and data volumes from the majority of operators that currently have a presence in the Spanish market.