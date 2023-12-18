We are practically in the middle of Christmas, and with it the relevant fireworks that, among other dates, will welcome the new year.

An event as special as the arrival of the new year deserves a good Fireworksbut this seemingly innocent celebration can have catastrophic consequences for birds.

Now a study carried out by a team of researchers from the University of Amsterdam, based on data from weather radars and bird counts, has revealed the impact of fireworks on birds even at a distance of 10 km.

This, among other things, would affect the flight of these birds caused by the noise and sudden light of fireworks, something that is having consequences on bird populations.

University of Amsterdam

In fact, compared to a normal night, On New Year's Eve, 1,000 times more birds take to the skies even with peaks reaching between 10,000 and 100,000 times the usual number.

The most devastating effects are observed within the first 5 km of the fireworks, although they point out that the disturbance persists up to 10 km away.

“In a country like the Netherlands, with many wintering birds, we are talking about millions of birds affected by the lighting of fireworks.”

To demonstrate their discovery, the researchers analyzed weather radar data from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and also counts of aves provided by the Field Ornithology Center.

This allowed the researchers to identify which species react most to fireworks, the timing of their response, and the distances at which these reactions occur.

They note that larger birds, including ducks and gulls, exhibit prolonged flight patterns at considerable altitudes.

“There is a risk that they may end up in bad winter weather or not know where they are flying due to panic, and accidents could occur,” they warn.

Researchers call for establishment fireworks-free zonesespecially in areas where larger birds prevail.

On the other hand, they propose the restriction of these fireworks in central areas and the creation of buffer zones to protect bird habitats.

“Fireworks should be lit primarily in central locations in built-up areas, as far away from birds as possible. It would be better for birds if we moved towards soundless light shows, such as drone shows or decorative fireworks without very loud bangs,” he concludes.