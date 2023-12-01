In 2015, the TV-watching car world stood still for a moment. Then the BBC threw Jeremy Clarkson out of Top Gear after an incident with the crew. The other presenters – Richard Hammond and James May – then decided to quit as well, and the entire team migrated to production house Amazon to create The Grand Tour. After three seasons and a series of ‘specials’, it now seems to be the end of the story for the trio.

Future without threesome?

Various media report that Amazon has filmed its final episode of The Grand Tour. We know that one more ‘special’ will be released sometime in the middle of next year, for which the presenters went to Zimbabwe. However, further recordings are no longer planned, because according to Clarkson his health can no longer cope with the long journeys – not to mention the absurd challenges. Hammond and May would also like to end their Amazon careers… Although the farewell could also have something to do with statements Clarkson made last year about the British royal family, because since then the extension of his contract with Amazon has already been pending by a thread.

If The Grand Tour actually disappears, it will be the second popular car program that enthusiasts have seen come to an end in a short time. For example, it was only officially announced that the BBC is pulling the plug on Top Gear, which has been led by a changing guard of presenters since the departure of Clarkson, Hammond and May. However, the door remains ajar for the program to ever make a comeback and the same applies to The Grand Tour. Amazon is currently considering whether and how they can continue with the show, but it will be without the iconic trio.