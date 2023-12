“Let Burgerweeshuis operate independently in its own location, because of the benefits of autonomy, efficiency, and cultural entrepreneurship. Your city deserves that. You may solve a real estate problem in the short term (if the proposal is approved, ed.), but In the longer term, you knowingly damage the cultural infrastructure of your own city. You are doing this to the detriment of your residents and visitors. Moreover, once something is gone, it will not come back.”