Suara.com – In order to increase knowledge about the green and digital economy sector, CORE Indonesia held a Youth Economic Night talk show entitled “Towards an Inclusive Digital and Green Economy”. The talk show, which also aims to enable the younger generation to run digital businesses, but still prioritizes environmentally friendly aspects, was held at M Bloc Space, South Jakarta, Saturday (9/12/2023).

Executive Director of CORE Indonesia, Mohammad Faisal, explained that nowadays, running a business is much loved by young people. In fact, the trend of young entrepreneurs will always increase every year along with increasingly targeted education and an increasingly dense population.

“It’s just that there are many challenges ahead that the next generation must face,” said Faisal.

The biggest challenge for these young entrepreneurs is that they are also encouraged to contribute to the success of the green economy. According to Faisal, not all people understand the concept of a green economy. So far, many people have thought that if they want to preserve the environment or encourage net zero emissions, then economic activity must be stopped. Therefore, there is a need to harmonize or adjust the mindset regarding the green economy.

Executive Director of CORE Indonesia, Mohammad Faisal when giving a speech at the Youth Economic Night talk show entitled “Towards an Inclusive Digital and Green Economy”. (Doc: Restu Fadilah/Suara.com)

“Through this talk show, we want to convey that to encourage economic growth you don’t have to destroy the environment. You can even protect the environment. There are several best practices that can be initiated and implemented so that this can work,” said Faisal.

Therefore, CORE Indonesia presented the President Director of the Pertamina Foundation, Mohammad Faisal; Director of Digital Business PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Muhamad Fajrin Rasyid; Senior Vice President of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Revan Hadi; Fazz Financial Group Group COO, Hendoko Kwik; and Program Officer for SLC, Habibah Hasnah Hermanadi in this talk show.

They are speakers from various fields in the green economy and digital business sectors. The speakers are innovative young people, dedicated young professionals, and experienced practitioners who have made significant contributions in their fields. In turn, they will share their knowledge and experiences, as well as provide insights on how we can create an inclusive digital and green economy together. This talk show was attended by around 590 participants, the majority of whom were young people.

“We believe that the younger generation has an important role in driving change towards a more sustainable and inclusive economy,” added Faisal.

Faisal hopes that Youth Economic Night will be a good platform for learning, sharing ideas and collaborating. Youth Economic Night can be a forum for those who want to contribute to shaping Indonesia’s inclusive and sustainable economic future.

“Now is the time for the younger generation to be part of the change,” he said.

Teono, a student at the Faculty of Business Economics, Borobudur University, when met after attending the Youth Economic Night talk show entitled “Towards an Inclusive Digital and Green Economy”. (Doc: Tantri Amela Iskandar/Suara.com)

The students seemed enthusiastic about participating in the talk show. One of the participants and a student at the Faculty of Economics, Borobudur University, Teono, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in this program.

“I think the event is very exciting and interesting. From this talk show I can learn a lot about the green economy,” said Teono.

Teono, who is also interested in becoming a young entrepreneur, admits that he is increasingly confident in realizing his dream. According to him, there are many useful ideas that can be implemented later. Lastly, he hopes that Youth Economy Night events can become annual events.

For your information, Youth Economic Night is a series of the Youth Economic Summit. Apart from talk shows, this event presents entertainment performances featuring leading national artists, Raisa Anggiani. This is certainly a good opportunity to relax, enjoy music, and interact with other participants. (Tantri Amela Iskandar)