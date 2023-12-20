Shocks at the top of the Enasarco Foundation: the “no” to the budget and the political signals

Shakes on the upper floors of Enasarco Foundationthe body that manages the pensions of commercial agents, chaired by Alfonsino Mei. A few days ago, in fact, the assembly of Foundation delegates approved the budget for the period 2024-2026. But the budget was not approved unanimously because compared to 34 votes in favour, there were 26 votes in favor abstentions and against among which Fnaarc, Uiltucs, Ciglpart of Anasf, Federagenti-Anpit, against were expressed by Confcommercio, Confindustria, Confartigianato, Confcooperative. TO favorInstead, they voted Confesercenti-Fiarc, part of Anasf, Usarci/Cisl, Confapi and Ugl.



Lo shock concerns the position of Confessors given that the voting mechanism provides that out of the 60 delegates, 20 are representatives of the principal companies and 40 of the agents and given that up to now Confesercenti having the majority of the sending houses expressed the two current ones vice presidents of the institution (Giuseppe Capanna and Domenico Siclari). From the vote, however, it emerged that Confesercenti lost the majority of the vote of the sending houses given that out of the total of 20 delegates there were 11 against and abstentions.

Not only that: the other “political” signal that emerges from the vote is that on the agents' side (40 votes) the majority (34) was made possible only thanks to the 4 votes expressed by Anasfthe association of financial advisors, which it split in two at the vote.

