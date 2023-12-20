Suara.com – In the context of the 74th UGM Anniversary, Dharma Wanita Perempuan (DWP) UGM collaborates with the Sumbang Kawruh Indonesia Foundation (SUKRI) to organize UGM Harmoni activities. A show featuring a flower arrangement art installation “beyond art”.

There are more than 10 flower installations that will be displayed in this activity, such as bicycles, books, fans, trophies, chairs, and several other forms of beautiful flower arrangements that can be enjoyed by the general public for free in the Boulevard area of ​​Gadjah Mada University Yogyakarta on 18-20 December 2023.

This flower installation requires 77,000 corn husk flowers and 30,000 fresh flowers of various types, shapes and colors which were arranged collaboratively by approximately 150 UGM academics and volunteers.

The most interesting and special thing about Harmoni UGM is the “flower carpet” installation or a carpet made from an arrangement of flowers. This flower carpet is the first flower carpet show to be held in DIY, Central Java and will be the largest flower carpet ever held on the island of Java.

“We present this flower arrangement to brighten up the 74th UGM Anniversary. Apart from being a symbol of beauty, we held this flower installation to be a symbol of harmonious collaboration between all individuals and communities under UGM who come from various different backgrounds, as well as conveying special messages to commemorate UGM's 74th anniversary. “This activity received support from several UGM strategic partners, including PT Pertamina (Persero), PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Jamkrindo and MIND ID,” said Indun Dewi Puspita, as chairman of the UGM DWP, written on Thursday (21/12/2023) .

“Floral carpets are made not only using beautiful fresh flowers, but also reusing waste from unused corn husks. “Corn husk waste, known as husks, is transformed into beautiful flower crafts and helps decorate the flower carpet that stretches for approximately 42 meters on the UGM Campus Boulevard,” continued Indun.

This flower carpet is not just a beautiful work of flower arranging art, but also has a social mission that has a direct impact both socially and economically on the community, especially the corn husk flower craftsmen, most of whom are women who support the family economy.

This activity is fully supported by the Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University, Prof. Dr. Ova Emilia, M.Med.Ed.Sp.OG(K)., Ph.D. In his annual report speech on the highlight of the Anniversary Event which was held at Grha Sabha Pramana on December 19 2023, the Chancellor of UGM said “The flower installation was an initiation from the UGM DWP which was put together specifically to commemorate the 74th UGM Anniversary event. “Hopefully the beauty of these flowers can change our hearts, thoughts and behavior in bringing UGM to maintain harmony for the progress of the country.”