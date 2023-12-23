Suara.com – Microexpression expert Kirdi Putra revealed a number of emotional expressions from the three vice presidential candidates while taking part in the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12/2023) evening. He said, the three vice presidential candidates showed their own emotional expressions during the debate, especially during the question and answer moment.

First is the vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin. According to Kirdi, Cak Imin showed angry emotions during last night's vice presidential debate.

According to him, Cak Imin showed his annoyance when he ran out of time to talk.

“Cak Imin was annoyed several times when his time was up, he hadn't finished speaking,” said Kirdi when contacted by Suara.com, Saturday (23/12/2023).

According to him, Cak Imin showed his annoyance with a gesture of moistening his lips after his turn to speak had ended.

“His mouth would wet his lips and then he tensed up a bit, that's why he was upset,” said Kirdi.

Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka also showed his emotions. According to Kirdi, Gibran was annoyed during the question session with vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD.

Gibran showed this emotion, said Kirdi, by taking the microphone several times even though it was not his turn to speak.

“When Mahfud shot him, he didn't answer any of Mahfud's questions. What he did was take the microphone and his body became restless, moving forward, even though it wasn't his place to talk,” explained Kirdi.

This was deemed not to be in accordance with the gesture pattern shown by Gibran before conducting a question and answer session with Mahfud.

“Before he wasn't like that at all. We have to see a pattern, right, and after that, he did that many times. “The emotions are gone, the emotions are angry,” said Kirdi.

So what about Mahfud MD?

Kirdi said that Mahfud MD also showed emotion during the vice presidential debate. One of the signs is when the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs appears to be smiling sarcastically.

“Mr Mahfud when he was shot, he would look down for a moment, then one of his lips would pull up into an asymmetrical smile, for me it was cynical when he didn't like the question,” said Kirdi.

According to him, the cynical smile that Mahfud MD showed during the debate showed his emotions of annoyance. However, Mahfud is considered to be able to restrain himself.

“He was cynical and it was actually because he was annoyed. “He knows but then he can't do anything because of these rules during the debate,” said Kirdi.

Even so, he considered that Mahfud's upset emotions were not a problem. Because debates generally make participants get carried away.

In fact, not only Mahfud, Kirdi believes that the other two vice presidential candidates, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Muhaimin Iskandar, also showed annoyance during the debate.

“Each of the vice presidential candidates is all emotional, actually all of them are annoyed but they are annoyed in their own way,” said Kirdi.

“In fact, we are looking for a leader who can be emotional but is willing to control his emotions. Able to be emotional but willing to remain polite,” he pointed out.