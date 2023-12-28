

Associations shocked

The Judo Dedemsvaart association told RTV Oost in September that it was shocked. “We knew nothing about this at all,” said board member Miriam Bongers. “He has been a trainer here for years, but I hope that is not true. That would be really terrible.”

JF was a trainer at Judo Dedemsvaart for a number of years, until he 'suddenly' left. “He had to quit because of his work. That was quite abrupt.”

The judo trainer was also involved at the judo association BSV Anbergen in Slagharen. As a substitute trainer, according to chairman Anton van den Berg. “We do not recognize these accusations. This is new to us.”