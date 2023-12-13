Emmanuelle Debever, the actress who accused Gerard Depardieu of rape, has died

The French actress Emmanuelle Debever, one of the first performers to denounce the harassing behavior of Gerard Depardieu, died by suicide.

The interpreter took her own life last December 7th by throwing herself into the Seine, but the news only leaked out today after a statement from the Institut national d'audiovisuel.

The suicide would have occurred in conjunction with the broadcast of Complément d'enquête: La chute de l'ogre, a TV investigation which shows, among other things, a trip by the actor to North Korea during which he makes sexist comments and obscene on women and even on a ten year old girl.

Emmanuelle Debever, who was 60 years old, met Gerard Depardieu in 1982 on the set of Andrzej Wajda's film, Danton.

In the film the actress played Louison, the very young wife of Georges Danton, a role played by her colleague. In 2019, the interpreter found the courage to publicly denounce Depardieu through a long post on Facebook.

“The sacred monster had indulged in many things during filming, taking advantage of the intimacy inside a dressing room. By slipping his big paw under my slips,” Emmanuelle Debever wrote, accusing Depardieu of sexual assault.

His statements, however, went almost unnoticed at the time also due to the fact that the actor, at the time, was still considered an untouchable actor.

The actress, in fact, did not receive the same solidarity given today to other actresses such as, for example, Charlotte Arnould, who in 2018 had filed the first complaint against Depardieu for rape.