In a television interview on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and offered perhaps his sharpest criticism yet of the way Israel is carrying out its military operation in the Gaza Strip:

“We cannot allow the idea to take root that an effective fight against terrorism means razing Gaza to the ground or indiscriminately attacking civilians.”

Although Macron has repeatedly expressed criticism of the Israeli government in recent weeks, this is probably the harshest statement since the beginning of the war. It is also a sign that some European countries, including France, are beginning to show a certain intolerance towards the duration of this war and towards the enormous suffering imposed on civilians in Gaza.

While recognizing “Israel's right to defend itself and fight terrorism,” Macron said France called for the protection of civilians and “a truce leading to a humanitarian ceasefire.” He also called on the Israeli government “to put an end to this (military) response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them.”

These statements follow some equally notable ones made on Sunday by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during a visit to Israel, in which she called for a “lasting truce” leading to a “humanitarian ceasefire”. Colonna also added that during the war “too many civilians were killed” and that Israel's defense must take place within the limits of international humanitarian law.

In fact, in Europe there has been cautious talk of a ceasefire in Gaza: in addition to Colonna, the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, had spoken openly about it in a recent opinion article, albeit under certain conditions and in a more cautious way compared to the tone of France. The leaders of Ireland, Spain and Belgium had also previously called for a ceasefire.

None of this means that there will immediately begin to be concrete pressure on Israel to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, however, all these declarations show how even for countries that support Israel this war, with the enormous suffering suffered by civilians that it entails, is becoming a political as well as a humanitarian problem, and are a symptom of a certain urgency in bringing it to an end. as quickly as possible.

