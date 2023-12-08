How did Emma Stone react to rumors of her appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home reunited Tom Holland with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in a multiversal adventure that pitted them against the villains of previous films. Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin were the feared group of supervillains dropped on Earth 616 of the MCU.

Rumors about Emma Stone’s appearance in the film were very insistent, but the actress denied them on several occasions. In an interview with MTV News, Stone said that she was not involved in the film. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as someone who made the previous movies,” she said.

However, in a later interview with Variety, Stone admitted that the rumors had made her laugh. “It’s hilarious because I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man becomes a Trending Topic and I see people freaking out about something,” she said. “I wish I could talk to each one and say, ‘I recommend that you calm down.’”

There were plans to include Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy

However, there were plans at some point to have her in Spider-man: No way homeAs revealed in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, the film’s screenwriters Erik Sommer and Chris McKenna wrote a version of the film “that incorporated Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Sally Field’s Aunt May,” but those ideas were “ultimately scrapped when they decided the story was already overloaded.”

This detail is something that the Poor Things star was unaware of, as can be seen in her reaction when a ComicBook.com reporter asked the actress about this matter, and she did know that there is fan art that shows her in the suit. by Spider-Gwen.

This is how Emma Stone reacted to the No way Home rumors

“No. She had never heard that before,” Stone said. “This is incredible. This is a big moment for me. Thank you for telling me”. “Oh my God. Again, new information,” Stone responded to the hopes of Spider-Gwen fans. “Does everyone (want that to happen)? Everyone in the world?”

When the ComicBook.com reporter mentioned to Stone that there was even fan art with the actress dressed as Spider-Gwen, the actress said: “Wow. Alright. Send it to me”.

Fans dream of Stone playing Spider-Gwen

Emma Stone played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 y 2, along with Andrew Garfield. Although her character was killed in the second and final installment of 2014, the multiverse undoubtedly provides a great opportunity for a character so loved by fans to return as a living variant, many even dream of seeing her with the white and pink hood. , playing Spider-Gwen in live action.

Now fans of Spider-man: No way home can enjoy the extended version on Netflix. Would you have liked to see Emma Stone in the film?

