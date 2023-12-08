Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man, played by Emma Stone, could have had a new scene in Tom Holland’s third installment

In a universe where superheroes intersect and dimensions unfold in an infinite spider web, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ revealed itself as a melting pot of possibilities. One of those possibilities, surprisingly rejected, was the inclusion of Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’. Her absence in the latest film in the Spider-Man saga has sparked a mixture of surprise and nostalgia among fans.

A cameo lost in the multiverse

The news came to Stone unexpectedly during an interview with Comicbook.com. The actress, unaware until then of her potential participation in ‘No Way Home’, expressed her astonishment and gratitude at the revelation. This exchange not only illuminated a path not taken in the MCU, but also sparked speculation about what the character would have contributed to the film’s already dense narrative tapestry.

The decision to omit her from the film may have been controversial, but in retrospect, it appears to have been the right one. With a cast already full of characters from the MCU and previous versions of Spider-Man, the film focused on the evolution of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. The possible inclusion of Gwen would have taken attention away from her journey, especially given the emotional backstory of Stone and Andrew Garfield, who reprized his role as Peter Parker.

Although Stone did not appear on screen, his character’s presence was deeply felt through Garfield’s performance. His emotional performance reflected how Gwen’s death had affected his version of Peter Parker, offering a moment of redemption when he saved MJ, played by Zendaya, from a similar fate. This emotional resonance underscored Gwen’s importance in the saga, even in her absence.

Gwen Stacy’s future in the Marvel multiverse

The possibility of Stone returning as a variant of Gwen Stacy in future projects remains a topic of interest. With the multiverse now fully explored in the MCU, the doors are open for Stone to reprise his role, perhaps in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ or ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.’ These projects could offer him the space needed to develop his character with the depth that ‘No Way Home’ couldn’t provide.

Gwen Stacy’s story in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a reminder of how even non-present characters can leave an indelible mark on a narrative. Stone’s absence was not simply an omission; It was a choice that shaped the film in subtle but significant ways. And for fans, there will always be the question of “what would have happened if…?”

The impact and failure of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in the Cinema

The journey of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ on film is a fascinating story of ambition, expectations and, ultimately, disillusionment. Released in 2012, this reinvention sought to renew the Spider-Man franchise, distancing itself from the previous trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. Starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, the film promised a new perspective on the iconic superhero.

However, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its 2014 sequel failed to resonate with audiences and critics in the expected way.. Despite their attempts to establish a darker, more emotional tone, the films were plagued by overwrought plots and a lack of cohesion in their narrative. This led to the planned cinematic universe for Spider-Man, which included several films and spin-offs, being abruptly cut short.

The main reason for the failure was the saturation of the character and a perceived lack of innovation in the plot., compared to previous adaptations of the arachnid. While Garfield was praised for his performance, the direction and writing did not live up to expectations. The saga was criticized for not offering a distinctive or sufficiently attractive vision to justify its existence alongside Raimi’s trilogy and, later, alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU.

This led Sony to rethink its strategy with Spider-Maneventually collaborating with Marvel Studios to integrate the character into the MCU, a decision that revitalized the character’s presence on the big screen and opened a new chapter in Spider-Man’s cinematic history.