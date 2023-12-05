loading…

Emir Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo/aawsat.com

DOHA – Emir Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accused the international community of “turning its back on” the people Palestine amidst the bombing Israel Of Gaza Strip while calling for a permanent ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

In his opening speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Doha, the Qatari Emir accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that the “crimes” of Israeli forces helped deepen sentiments of injustice and lack of international legitimacy.

“It would be a disgrace for the international community to allow these heinous crimes to continue for more than two months – during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians, including women and children, continues,” he said.

“Why does the international community ignore Palestinian children and adopt double standards?” he asked as quoted from Al Jazeera, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

A weeks-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which failed to be extended on Friday, was brokered by Qatar and other mediators to allow the release of prisoners taken by Hamas in October, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, often without charge.

Sheikh Tamim said that although his country was still working to renew the ceasefire, it was not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire.

“We will continue to make efforts with other regional and global players to realize a permanent ceasefire and stop all aggression against the Palestinian people,” he said.

The Emir of Qatar added that the struggle in Palestine is not a religious struggle, nor is it a war against terror.

“This is a national struggle between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian people who are shaken by this occupation,” he said.