Edge of Tomorrow 2

Actress Emily Blunt has always revealed that she would love to do Edge of Tomorrow 2… Will it come true?

In 2014, the first installment was released and grossed around $370 million. Since then Emily Blunt, director Doug Liman and even Tom Cruise have revealed that they are willing to do Edge of Tomorrow 2. I’m also interested in your opinion. Would you like to see the sequel?

In a recent interview, Emily Blunt was asked about this film and answered: “Doug Liman and I talk about it all the time. I know Tom Cruise wants to do it, hopefully, at some point. But it’s time, but it’s also been ten years since we did it. There was an incredible finished script, but I think it would only have worked if we had filmed it eight years ago. I’m not saying we’re that old, but you have to keep in mind that ten years have passed.”

Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow

What is the first movie about?

Edge of Tomorrow shows us a future where the Earth is under siege by an alien invasion that threatens human existence. The focus falls on an inexperienced officer who finds himself immersed in the battlefront. Tragically, he dies in combat but finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again, destined to die again and again in war.

Each cycle forces him to become a more skilled fighter in combating the invaders. Over time, he understands that his true mission is to stop the alien attack before he starts. To save humanity, he must modify the events within this time loop. As he fights to prevent the annihilation of the Earth, the protagonist discovers the true meaning of his actions and the consequences of them. Through each repetition, he learns the crucial importance of each act and how they can influence the destiny of the human race.

Would you like to see Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow 2? Leave me your comments below.

Fuente: Variety.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.