The actress, a member of Oppenheimer's cast, is delighted with the result that the cinematic “duel” produced in the summer.

This summer we attended one of those duels on the billboard that make the Seventh Art take on a very… colorful sense. We are referring, of course, to the Barbenheimerthe event that saw the simultaneous premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer in almost the entire world.

Although the movies Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan could not be more different from each other, the duel that was generated on social networks aroused an exacerbated interest in both, especially among sectors of the public that, under other circumstances, would not have seen them in movie theaters.

The box office figures bear witness to how the Barbenheimer was a success: Barbie is the movie highest grossing of 2023, with 1,441.8 million dollars raised worldwide; Meanwhile, Oppenheimer remains third in grosser, with 952 million.

It is normal that many of those involved look with greedy eyes at the possibility that Hollywood will provoke another box office “duel” like the Barbenheimer, and Emily Blunt He has given voice to that feeling.

Emily Blunt bets on more Barbenheimers

The actress from A Quiet Place, who is part of the Oppenheimer cast, has supported in an interview in The Playlist the idea that Hollywood tries to generate more events similar to the Barbenheimer, where “cinema wins.”

“We have to make this happen again, because look what it did for cinema and for people. It was joyful and a great celebration of the diversity that exists in films. And why do they have to pit them against each other? You can go Let's see both. I hope this happens more and more, it's fantastic.”

Although Emily Blunt is committed to more events of this style, we must not forget Hollywood's tendency to overexploit any idea, so it would not be surprising if, as already happened with 3D cinema after the premiere of Avatar, they manage to discourage to the people.

But let's be positive and think that Barbie and Oppenheimer may have set a strategy for some films that can generate greater interest among the public.