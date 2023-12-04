Emilio Doménech has taken advantage of his last opportunity in La Pista: he has won his duel against Mariló Montero! This triumph of honor was at stake after two defeats, while his rival aspired to complete a full musical. Finally, the journalist has won a victory that tastes… like ‘Gloria’!

The two have starred in a fun musical match, especially because Mariló was convinced she knew the title after listening to the first fragment. Seeing that Emilio couldn’t find the answer, she began to celebrate. However, her bet on Olivia Newton-John’s Xanadu has been unsuccessful. She was not expecting it, as her reaction has shown when Roberto Leal told her.

All doubts have been cleared up when they have listened to a little more music. Emilio took advantage of his speed with the button to get the three seconds left in play. To celebrate, a little dance has been performed to the rhythm of this 1979 hit. Don’t miss it in the video!