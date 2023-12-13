loading…

Israeli soldiers who died in an ambush by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip on December 12, 2023. Photo/Times of Israel

GAZA TRACK – Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz called the fighting in Gaza a “second war of independence” after the deaths of several commanders on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

The deaths of these high-ranking Israeli military officials were a major blow to ground operations as well as a huge embarrassment for the sophisticated armed colonial regime.

“Israel's second war of independence had heavy, painful and difficult consequences for us,” wrote Gantz in X.

“Each fallen person is a scar for the entire State of Israel, and each scar is a reminder of the heroism of our warriors and the need to become a society worthy of their sacrifice,” he said.

The Israeli military earlier announced eight soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza.

They include the commander of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, an elite military infantry unit.

Two company commanders, a platoon commander and a squad commander were also among those killed.

The death of these soldiers was truly embarrassing for Israel because these troops were equipped with the most sophisticated weaponry in this century.

Israel is known as one of the most respected military powers in the Middle East. However, many soldiers of the colonial regime were killed at the hands of Palestinian fighters who were poorly armed.

