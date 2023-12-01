The young woman had been hospitalized in Milan for some time: having graduated in “Innovation Management”, she had quickly specialized in the sports sector and football in particular, becoming a specialist in the digital segment

Emanuela Perinetti, 33 years old, an influencer in the football sector and daughter of Giorgio, historic manager of Roma and Napoli, now responsible for the technical area of ​​Avellino, passed away yesterday, at her side after the worsening of the woman’s health conditions , who has been hospitalized in Milan for some time. Eight years ago Perinetti had already lost his wife. The news of Emanuela’s passing reached the Irpinia club at the end of the Italian Cup match against Juve Stabia and as a sign of closeness to its manager, the club went into press silence. Emanuela was a very well-known figure in the football world, where she had made her way after graduating in “Innovation Management” from Luiss, later specializing in sport over time.