Suara.com – Three presidential candidates (capres) who are contesting in the 2024 presidential election are being urged to think about solutions to restore victims of forest and land fires or forest and land fires.

This was conveyed by the Institute for Community Studies and Advocacy (Elsam), because none of the three presidential candidates (capres) who are running in the elections have specifically explained their efforts to restore forest and land fire victims.

“Approaching the change of leader, we see that very few presidential candidates’ vision and mission talk about the forest and land fires case. Even if there is, they only talk about the economic portion and also the environmental portion,” said Elsam Program Manager Ahmad Mustafad Vauzi in a discussion in Jakarta, Tuesday ( 12/12/2023).

He stated that cases of forest and land fires always occur every year and there is still no effective solution to recover victims.

Furthermore, he stated that potential leadership candidates need to have a clear vision and mission regarding the recovery of forest and land fire victims.

Because the smoke haze causes millions of people to suffer from respiratory infections throughout the year, even taking lives.

“I think it is important for candidates to find a way out, hopefully in the future there will be a solution for the recovery of forest and land fire victims,” ​​he said.

According to 2015 data, the World Bank calculated that the total loss experienced by Indonesia due to forest and peatland fires covering an area of ​​2.61 million hectares was IDR 220 trillion.

Then in 2019, Indonesia experienced a loss of IDR 72 trillion due to forest and peatland fires covering an area of ​​1.64 million hectares.

These losses arise due to direct and indirect impacts ranging from office holidays, school holidays, cancellation of various airplane flights, as well as economic activity stopping to health impacts.

Meanwhile, based on data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), the area of ​​forest and land fires in Indonesia has reached 994,313 hectares during the period January to October 2023.

Of the total 994,313 hectares of forest and land burned, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry recorded that the burned forest area was only 66,287 hectares or the equivalent of 7 percent. Meanwhile, the non-forest area that experienced fire was recorded at 928,025 hectares or the equivalent of 93 percent. (Between)