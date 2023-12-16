What a dream ending! We already know the winner of La Voz 2023: Elsa Tortonda, finalist for Luis Fonsi's team, has become the best voice in this country.

The talent has managed to win after beating the rest of the finalists thanks to the support she has obtained from the votes of the viewers.

Miguel Carrasco, from Antonio Orozco's team, came in second position. Nereida and Pablo have been the first to say goodbye to their dream.

Elsa has made her coach, Luis Fonsi, champion of La Voz for the first time in Spain. After several editions, the Puerto Rican has managed to win with his talent.

After an exciting night, full of great performances and luxury guests, the most anticipated moment of the edition arrived. Elsa Tortonda became the winner of the edition, news that not even she herself expected.

This has been the Grand Final of The Voice

The Grand Finale of The Voice has become a music festival. Morat, Maldita Nerea, David Bisbal and Danny Ocean have been some of the artists who have shared the stage in the Grand Final of La Voz.

The night started in an unforgettable way: Luis Fonsi, Malú, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López opened the gala singing The best night of my life.

After an unforgettable start, it was time to see Morat sing alongside the four finalists. One of the most listened to groups in recent years premiered a song in the Grand Final of La Voz. Her new single, Que Tarde, has been played for the first time on a television set.

The four finalists have surprised with their solo performances with which they have proven to be worthy of winning the contest.

Elsa fell in love with When Nobody Sees Me by Alejandro Sanz, one of her favorite artists, while Nereida took a risk with Between Sobras and Sobras Me Misses, by her own coach.

Pablo Verdeguer has also chosen Pablo to fill the set of La Voz with magic by singing Devuélveme la vida by Antonio Orozco, while Miguel Carrasco has sung By the mouth lives the fish.

The coaches have also taken the stage in the Grand Final. Pablo López has released a song live on La Voz: Look how they dance. What a moment!

Malú and Luis Fonsi have also taken advantage of the Grand Final to sing their latest songs on stage. The Puerto Rican and the coach have surprised with Now You, a very special collaboration.

In addition, Antonio Orozco had a very special surprise prepared for his teammates, and the coach covered his songs in the Grand Final of La Voz.

A night full of guests, in which we saw Manuel Carrasco share the stage with Miguel, Israel Fernández sang with Nereida, Carlos Rivera thrilled us with Elsa and Danny Ocean performed two of his great songs with Pablo Verdeguer.

Maldita Nerea have also sung some of their most legendary songs with the four finalists to close an exciting Final.

The performance that has crowned Elsa as the winner of The Voice has been one of the most special of her time on the program. !! Congratulations!!