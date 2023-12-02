The Semifinal of La Voz 2023 has started in style. The eight semi-finalists opened the gala by singing My voice, a spectacular start that kicked off a night of many nerves, emotions and great performances.

Pablo López sang with his two semi-finalists, Lucas and Pablo, one of his most special songs. The three created a very beautiful version of April without anesthesia, filling the set of The Voice with magic.

Nereida was the first talent to sing solo and she did so with a song by David Bisbal titled Dígale. The 20-year-old has once again made her coach fall in love with her with one of the most brilliant performances in her edition.

Miguel, Antonio Orozco’s other semi-finalist, has shown incredible artistry with Manolo García’s Insurreccion. Furthermore, the Barcelona native has sung with his two talents You Know It, a song with which he already conquered us more than thirteen years ago.

Lucas Feliz, with his elegance, has captivated with Hablemos de amor, by Pablo Alborán, while Pablo Verdaguer has chosen a song by his own coach, My Shoes Know.

Malú, for her part, has lit up the stage by singing for the first time with Dária and Larisa one of her most important songs of her career: Diles. The two talents have shown strength on stage, Larisa with a song by Demi Lovato and Dária with Climb Every Mountain.

Elsa and Phindile have also rocked their performances. The first did it with a song by Rosana and Phindile, accompanied by a choir, impressed with Hallelujah. The coach has sung with his two semi-finalists It’s supposed, filling the set of La Voz with magic.

Girl Shepherd, Stool, Nil Moliner and Abraham Matthew

In addition to the individual performances and the performances with their coaches, the semifinalists have sung with great guests tonight. Miguel and Nereida have accompanied a reference such as Niña Pastori to sing Pon que dale.

Taburete has swept the stage alongside Lucas and Pablo, from Pablo López’s team, to create a unique moment singing En mi cama. The talents will never forget what they have experienced on stage.

One who returned to the stage of La Voz has been Abraham Mateo. Malú’s advisor has sung with Larisa and Dária on stage two of his most popular songs: I want to tell you and Maniaca.

Nil Moliner has been another of the great guests of the night, one of the most listened to singers in our country has shared the stage with Phindile and Elsa in La Voz.

Miguel, Nereida, Elsa and Pablo the finalists of La Voz 2023

The night has been full of nerves because we have met the four talents who have become finalists of The Voice. Viewers, with their votes on the website and with their calls, have chosen their favorites to win The Voice 2023.

Nereida and Miguel, from Antonio Orozco’s team, have been chosen to compete for the best voice in the country, while Pablo López has entered the final with Pablo Verdaguer. Luis Fonsi has also gotten a place in that last gala with the voice of Elsa.

You can now vote for the winner of La Voz 2023 on the Antena 3 website!