The veteran content creator felt very overwhelmed at the 2023 edition of the Pokémon Twitch Cup (held last weekend), to the point of thinking about calling it quits.

What a weekend we had with the Pokémon Twitch Cup 2023. The competition has left us an indignant person (ElXokas), a winner (Felipez360), and almost the goodbye of one of the largest content creators on the Internet.

It’s not an exaggeration. At least, that’s how ElRubius makes us feel, a living history of streaming alongside Ibai, AuronPlay, WillyRex or Vegeta777.

The Spanish-Norwegian was one of the participants in the Pokémon Twitch Cup 2023. Everything seemed to be going well, but bad feelings soon began between streamers and content creators.

In general, ElRubius emphasizes that there was a toxic atmosphere, of bad vibeswith small groups that attacked the rest before the fighting took place.

It was more than enough to put ElRubius at a crossroads. In the end, his long career and experience outweighed him, fortunately.

Rubius almost gave up everything because of the Twitch Cup

In a Twitch live, the iconic Spanish-Norwegian streamer He has opened up about his experience at the Pokémon Twitch Cup 2023.

Unlike ElXokas, who showed his indignation and anger at what happened to him in a fight, ElRubius felt sadness about the toxic atmosphere that was felt in the tournament.

To the point that, for a few minutes, Rubén Doblas thought about leaving everything and getting away from the big spotlight forever. . . . A bit similar to what AuronPlay has done.

”I thought it was a tournament between friends, but I see that it is not like that. It seems crazy to me to reach that level of toxicity. I thought about not getting into this anymore. But not only in Pokémon Twitch Cup, but in any series with other streamers.”

Fortunately, It was a fleeting thought.. However, we cannot rule out that ElRubius does not follow Auron’s path, opting for more closed shows dedicated to his followers.

ElRubius is one of the oldest streamers on the Internet, who became known for his Skyrim, Minecraft and The Sims 3 videos in Youtube. She has even starred in a documentary and a TV series on Amazon Prime Video.