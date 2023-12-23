The story of Detroit: Become Human could come true in 100 years.

The robots in Detroit: Become Human are something that could become real

Join the conversation

What today looks like a science fiction fantasy It could be closer than we think. Recently, Tesla, the company led by magnate Elon Musk, has presented a new project that is attracting attention of all the world. This is the Optimus Gen 2 robot, an android capable of carrying out various domestic and work activities with a great fluidity of movements and advanced artificial intelligence.

Since the launch of Optimus Gen 2, there have been some questions among followers of video games and technology. Well, there are many things that have reminded us of the video game Detroit: Become Human, a masterpiece of interactive narrative that plunges us into a dystopian future where androids have consciousness and emotions. For this reason, many fans of the game raise the possibility that one day in the very distant future could come true.

Tesla officially presents its new Optimus Gen 2 robot

Tesla has surprised the world with its latest announcement about the creation of humanoid robots capable of performing household tasks, work and recreation. The android in question would be Optimus Gen 2, this being the second version after Bumblebee that was presented in 2022. As can be seen, they have a similar appearance to humans, but with a minimalist and futuristic design. According to the company, its goal is to “eliminate boring, repetitive and dangerous work” and “make life easier and more fun” for people.

Obviously, this technological innovation has not gone unnoticed by video game fanswho have found a great resemblance between Tesla robots and the protagonists of the acclaimed game Detroit: Become Humanreleased in 2018 for PlayStation 4. This title, developed by Quantic Dream and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, presents us with a science fiction story set in the year 2038, where we meet some of the most unforgettable robots in video games, as they coexist with humans as servants, workers and companions. However, some of these androids begin to develop self-awareness and to rebel against their owners, which triggers a series of social, political and moral conflicts.

Considering the great progress that the artificial intelligence in recent yearsit looks like we could be going down the same path as the universe of Detroit: Become Humanor at least that's what many of the game's followers think.

What do Tesla robots and Detroit: Become Human have in common?

At first glance, what is most striking is the physical appearance of Tesla robots and those of Detroit: Become Human. However, while the game's androids look realistic and detailed, with facial features, hair, and clothing that make them almost indistinguishable from humansTesla robots have a simpler and more abstract design, with a type of helmet that covers their face and a suit where the joints of the joints are very noticeable and the parts that make it make movements in a functional way.

According to Musk, Tesla robots will have a maximum speed of 8 km/h and can carry up to 20 kg of weight. In addition, they will be able to recognize objects, people and situations through an artificial intelligence based on the Autopilot system of Tesla cars.

Perhaps the most important difference between Tesla's robots and Detroit: Become Human is the level of autonomy and consciousness that they possess. While the androids in the game are capable of feeling emotions, making decisions, and questioning their own existence due to their superior technology that makes them look like they are human, Tesla robots are designed to obey the orders of their owners and have no will of their own. Of course, this is because hardly It's a start for the Tesla companyso soon we will see more generations of androids that will surely improve their general appearance and functionality. This means that 100 or 200 years from now, the robots in Detroit: Become Human could be a possibility if technology continues to evolve.

Are we at the beginning of a robotic revolution?

The presentation of Tesla robots has generated a great expectation among the publicbut it has also raised some questions and fears about the possible social and economic implications that the massive introduction of these androids in society.

These are some of the doubts raised by the game Detroit: Become Human, which shows us a dystopian scenario where the coexistence between humans and androids is neither peaceful nor harmonious. In the game, we see how some of robots rebel against their masters and they form revolutionary groups that fight for their freedom and recognition as living beings. We can also see how some humans react with fearhatred or violence in the presence of androids, which they consider a threat for your security and identity. The game invites us to reflect on the role we want them to have. robots in our society and about the consequences that our relationship with them can have.

Of course, Detroit: Become Human is a work of fiction and is not intended to be a prediction of what will happen in the future. Tesla robots are still a project in development and it is not known when they will be available or how they will work in practice. However, what is true is that technology advances at a dizzying pace and that robots could become increasingly intelligent, versatile and accessible. In the meantime, all that remains is to see the good side of what technology offers us and play one of the best graphic adventure games, Detroit: Become Human.

Join the conversation