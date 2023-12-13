In October 2022 we met Optimus, the humanoid robot prototype presented by Tesla. He saw the light at last year’s AI Day. It was a first prototype that was somewhat sparse in design, with the promise that it would end up hitting the market for less than $20,000.

A year later, Musk announces the second generation of Optimus: Tesla Optimus Gen 2. It is a somewhat larger, faster and better balanced robot.

This new Tesla robot is capable of walking 30% faster than the previous model. Likewise, its weight has been reduced by a total of 10 kilos, with a view above all to improving general balance when moving.

Important improvements have also been implemented in elements such as hands. The video shared by Elon Musk shows us how he is able to hold objects as fragile as an egg, and how he transports it without breaking it at any time. This is achieved thanks to new touch sensors implemented in the fingers themselvesso the robot is capable of applying different types of pressure.

Almost everything has been redesigned in this Gen 2: mechanisms of elements such as the knee, sensors, neck, joints… What Musk has shown is only a preview of its capabilities, with no set date for the official presentation of the robot.

Already in 2022, the robot draws on the experience accumulated by Tesla in autonomous driving, a fairly generous battery pack and both LTE and WiFi connectivity. Leaps are expected in these sections, with the challenge of achieving a fully functional humanoid.

