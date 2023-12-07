SpaceX is very close to becoming one of the 75 largest companies in the world, at least according to the data managed by Bloomberg. This is because Elon Musk is preparing a private placement of shares of the space flight company that he founded in 2002 and that has literally marked a before and after in the industry.

If this movement materializes, SpaceX would reach a valuation of approximately $175 billion. This is a huge amount of money, greater than the $172 billion worth of Disney or the $146 billion worth of IBM.

SpaceX continues its growth

The sources consulted by the American economic media, who have decided to keep their comments anonymous, say that SpaceX is laying out its Public Offeran operation that we should not confuse with the Public Acquisition Offer (OPA) that we saw on the scene when Musk was trying to keep Twitter.

SpaceX is considering selling shares at $95 each, valuing it at a spectacular $175 billion or more. It should be noted, however, that the placement of shares could range between 500 and 750 million dollars. On the other hand, the firm would be considering spinning off its Starlink business unit to convert it into an open capital company.

As a private company, SpaceX does not provide public quarterly reports on its finances, making it difficult to clearly know how much money it makes or loses. However, we have some resources to know about the financial health of the company, data that is certainly essential for investors who have been betting on it (even if it is not listed on the stock market).





Starship and its 33 Raptor engines in action

The firm headed by Gwynne Shotwell has lost money for a long time, mainly during the times when it had to invest heavily in the development of its rockets. Last November, however, Musk pointed out that SpaceX had achieved balance in its cash flow, good news for the firm’s finances.

SpaceX, in any case, seems destined to continue growing as it becomes an increasingly important player for the American space industry and also gains international clients. Bloomberg projects that, at the end of this year, it will have revenues of $9 billion and that in 2024 they will grow to $15 billion.

With admirers and opponents, the Hawthorne, California-based firm has substantially changed the business of space flight. It currently has the most reliable and economical launch system on the planet. In other words, no other company, not even NASA, can put payloads into orbit in a better cost-benefit balance.

The Falcon 9 rocket, in all its variants, is an engineering prodigy to which the firm owes many of its successes. But this is not the only important element of SpaceX. The firm has also developed and put into operation its Dragon capsules for carry astronauts to the International Space Station, and it has done so even before Boeing.

It’s no secret that the space business is booming and there are still many things to come. Space tourism and the return of humans to the Moon are two of them. Musk’s firm is also preparing for this with Starship, a massive launch system that has been selected by NASA as part of its Artemis program.

