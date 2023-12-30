Atreyu, in addition to being the mythical young hunter of the Greenskin tribe from the film The Neverending Story released in the 80s, is also the name (Atreju) of one of the star events of the conservative youth of Italy and a good part of Europe.

Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has organized the event since the late 1990s, supported by her conservative nationalist party, Brothers of Italy. Her recent political positions under Silvio Berlusconi have allowed her to invite more relevant international figures to the event. In its last edition, Meloni had the presence of the prime ministers of Albania and the United Kingdom, but it also had the presence of Elon Musk as special guest.

At the event, various topics were discussed such as immigration policy, but also the low birth rate in Europe and that is where Elon Musk made his statement accompanied by one of his eleven children whose name is impossible to pronounce: X Æ A-XII.

Given the If Elon knows anything, it is having children.the richest man in the world shared his point of view on the stage set up at the Castel Sant'Angelo, on the worrying decline in birth rates in developed countries.

“Make more Italians to save the culture of Italy”, stated the millionaire When asked about Italy's demographics, “My advice to all government leaders and the people is to make sure you have children to create a new generation or there will be no future. This issue is never overemphasized, but each year the birth rate is reduced by reducing the replacement rate. “If a demographic effort is not made, in three generations a tenth of the current population will be reduced.”

The millionaire founder of SpaceX and owner of Tesla he is not wrong in the data. According to The Lancet magazine, it is estimated that by 2100, 183 of the world's 195 countries will fall below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman. Which is even more aggravated in territories with an inverted population pyramid, as is the case in Spain, where the population peak is increasingly higher.

The millionaires: the most committed

Elon Musk has eleven children with three different partners, including triplets, two sets of twins and one more born through surrogacy. Sadly, Musk's first child with Justine Musk died of sudden death. As told in his biography, this dramatic event left Musk in shock for several months.

With so many offspring, there is no doubt that, according to Musk himself, he published in a message on X after the birth of his last daughter, “Doing everything possible to help the depopulation crisis. “The collapse of the birth rate is by far the greatest danger facing civilization.”

Elon Musk is not the only one convinced that Having children is an almost patriotic duty for the sake of the expansion of humanity and the solution of the demographic problem. There is a small group of “pronatalist” millionaires who want to save civilization by having many genetically superior children to take “control of human evolution.”

If in the first decade of the 2000s the trend among millionaires was to achieve eternal youth to perpetuate their lineage, today they are opting for a model of (very) large family among millionaires and more and more people have families with more than five children.

