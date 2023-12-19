SpaceX just installed an illuminated sign at Starbase that says 'Gateway to Mars'. Elon Musk founded the company in 2002 with money from the sale of PayPal and the determination to colonize the red planet.

SpaceX has achieved incredible things since then, but its most optimistic plan will require at least a thousand Starships and another 20 years of work, according to Musk himself.

Elon Musk's greatest ambition

Before founding SpaceX, Elon Musk briefly went through board of directors of the Mars Societya non-profit organization that promotes the human conquest of Mars.

It was in a plenary talk of the association where Musk announced a project called Mars Oasis that sought to install a small greenhouse on the red planet to revive public interest in Martian exploration.

Musk is ambitious, and the idea of ​​growing plants on Mars ended up evolving into something much more complex: turn humanity into a multiplanetary species that can survive a catastrophe on Earth. Or seen more pragmatically, creating the architecture necessary for a self-sustaining human settlement on Mars.

“Wait a minute, I could make my own rockets to go to Mars,” Musk must have thought, because 20 years later that's exactly what he's doing with the Starship.

A thousand Starships to colonize Mars

Although its name and design have changed over the years, the long-term plan of the programa Starship It remains the same:

A huge, completely and quickly reusable rocket that can launch more than 100 tons into space with minimal cost A fleet of these rockets, financed with public and private funds, that can transport dozens of people to the red planet to build a base there manned Thousands of these rockets flying to Mars every time the planets are aligned to build a self-sufficient city of one million inhabitants

SpaceX has yet to prove the first point, but in addition to being ambitious, Musk is optimistic. In 2019, the tycoon estimated that it would take a thousand Starships and 20 years of launches to build a sustainable city on the red planet.

Furthermore, he estimated the cost of each launch in 2 million dollars, an absurdly low amount by industry standards. Launching a Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in service, costs 50 times more.

A 2020, Musk threw up some additional calculations. Starship's goal is to fly three times a day, a thousand times a year, launching one megaton annually into space for every ten Starships. “If we build 100 Starships a year, we'll get 1,000 in 10 years, or 100 megatons a year,” she said. “Approximately 100,000 people for each Earth-Mars orbital synchronization.”

Launch windows to Mars open every 26 months, taking advantage of the fact that it is closer to Earth. Musk believes that, if launches began in 2028, the Martian city of one million inhabitants It could materialize just 22 years later, in 2050.

It is an extremely optimistic vision of what a company like SpaceX can do in such a short term, but there is something that cannot be denied about Elon Musk: his objective has been the same since he founded SpaceX. The company is now worth $180 billion and the Starship exists, we have seen it reach space.

Imagen | SpaceX

