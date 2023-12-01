At Exor’s Investor Day which was held yesterday at the Pinacoteca Agnelli in Turin, John Elkann, the CEO and president of the Holding, took stock of the situation at the end of 2023, drawing up balance sheets on the various activities and did not miss the opportunity to also talk about his passions, Juventus and Ferrari.

The 47-year-old number of the Prancing Horse speaking about the Scuderia hinted that there will soon be confirmation of the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who will have their contracts expiring at the end of the 2024 championship. According to the rumours, there is talk of a long renewal for the Monegasque and the Spanish: the couple could end up starting the 2026 season in red with what will be the regulations of the new F1.

Photo by: Ferrari

Carlos Sainz with John Elkann, Ferrari president

“They will certainly stay with us. It was a disappointing season because we finished third in the championship, but in the last quarter of the championship we were also able to compete with Red Bull and we took a lot of poles. Now we have to take all this to push further.”

Elkann placed the emphasis on the crescendo of the season finale, it’s a shame that in the end second place in the Constructors’ championship was not achieved: “In Dhabi we just missed out on second place in the championship, but there’s a good thing about it we are playing seriously at the end of the season and it should be underlined that if we look at the number of poles achieved, it is very high and it is only a matter of converting more pole positions into victories: this must be the objective for next season”.

Leggi anch: