Scarlet Witch is one of Marvel Studios’ most beloved characters. And now they have volatilized Elizabeth Olsen’s surprise in the UCM.

They have ruined Elizabeth Olsen’s return to Marvel Studios. The possible return of the acclaimed actress as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch to the MCU has caused quite a stir in recent hours following statements from Asif Ali on her Instagram page. It should be noted that Asif Ali is part of the cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. And, apparently, the return of Wanda Maximoff will take place in this new Disney+ series that we will see starting next year on the streaming platform.

In response to a comment that inquired about the presence of Scarlet Witch in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Asif Ali enthusiastically affirmed yes. Basically, he came to say that Elizabeth Olsen would make her return in this Marvel Studios television project. Great news, right? However, the comment was later deleted. Which could suggest that Asif Ali revealed information that should not be shared or simply expressed himself in the wrong way. Be that as it may, she has spread like wildfire. And fans are truly excited for the return of Scarlet Witch.

Scarlet Witch is far from having said “goodbye”

If this information turns out to be true, It would mark Elizabeth Olsen’s second appearance as Scarlet Witch in approximately a year within Marvel Studios.. After all, we must also count her voice role in the second season of the animated series What If? which premieres at the end of 2023. Despite what happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we have Wanda for a while.

Curiously, Elizabeth Olsen herself had previously spoken (May 2002) about her possible participation in this Marvel Studios series. The Scarlet Witch star mentioned that she “wouldn’t appear in it,” based on what she herself knew. But he expressed his deep admiration for Kathryn Hahn and his willingness to work with her. Therefore, the ball was in Kevin Feige’s court.

