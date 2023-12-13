Elena, on a new visit to the Gómez family, has shown her true colors. After Marcelino left for the bar, in a conversation alone with Lola, he gave her a one-way ticket to Barcelona, ​​making his intentions clear.

Demonstrating that she is in control of the situation, Elena has demanded that Lola disappear from their lives, thus announcing the end of the truce and reminding her that, if she does not follow her orders, she must assume the consequences.

At that moment, the dressmaker understood that Román's mother was returning to the threats, and she reproached him by standing up to her: “I don't understand how they can be such liars and such bad people,” referring to the Quevedos.

Elena has tried to justify her actions, telling her that she did not want to risk her refusing to donate bone marrow to Malena and, cruelly, she has tried to hurt Lola with her harsh words: “Malena will be very well with us, as she always has.” been since you abandoned her.”

Now that Lola has just started a relationship with Román, this new threat from Elena complicates everything. What decision will Manolita and Marcelino's daughter make?