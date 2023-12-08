Ambassador Basile, the truce in Gaza lasted just a week but was the result of a dialogue mediated by Qatar. Is it possible to even negotiate with Hamas?

«The negotiations on the hostages and on the truce demonstrated that negotiations are being held with Hamas and in fact have always been negotiated secretly. The West should have done it since 2007. I remember that in the 2006 elections Hamas promised to recognize the Palestinian state in exchange for the recognition of Palestinian subjectivity. As was the case with the PLO, politics and mediation could have defeated maximalism and the terrorist approach led to see armed struggle as the only solution. The West, on the contrary, isolated Hamas and then allowed financing from Qatar.”

Why didn’t Europe and the USA prevent it?

«After all, someone had to take care of Gaza. Hamas, as Netanyahu had intuited, has been very useful to the Israeli right. It allowed the infamous blockade of the Strip, a siege that was worse than an occupation, by sapping essential supplies: food, medicine, water, electricity. And it has facilitated the acceleration of illegal settlements in the West Bank. The abuses of the settlers and the occupying state have multiplied.”

What are they doing now instead?

«The United States has ensured impunity for Israel by refusing mediation with China and Russia in the UN Security Council. Today the policy of refusing the ceasefire means that the West is complicit in the massacres of innocents in Gaza, in collective punishments, in war crimes.”

What role could the EU play?

«Europe seems non-existent to me just like in relation to the war in Ukraine. The flattening of the US line and American interests is disturbing, thanks to Von der Leyen, a terrible former German Defense Minister and surrealistic president of the European Commission who has brought the EU to a level of subordination towards Washington never achieved in the past”.

Who benefits from the end of the truce?

«The truces are useful to Hamas and the hostages. The civilian population needs a ceasefire.”

So Hamas took advantage of it.

«For now, Hamas emerges victorious from this sordid war. It imposes conditions and manages to free Palestinian prisoners, women and children that the only democracy in the Middle East held in prison. Israel’s military strategy is leaking from all sides. They don’t know how many Hamas militiamen they killed and they don’t know how to distinguish the terrorist organization from civilians.”

But the Lebanese Hezbollah, supported by Iran, is also involved in the conflict.

«It seems to me that Hezbollah and Iran are very cautious and do not allow themselves to be dragged into the escalation. Hezbollah is in power in Lebanon. Iran is struggling to emerge from its isolation. Thanks to Beijing’s mediation, he is in dialogue with Riyadh.”

Do we need to deal with them too?

«It would be appropriate for Western diplomacy to come back to life, for the United States to decide to deal with China and for a peace conference to be convened as soon as possible with all the players in the region, including Russia and Iran. The ceasefire must be imposed on Israel. The United States has the moral, military and political levers to do so.”

Is the objective always “Two peoples and two states”?

«After 2000, Western diplomacy made little effort to revive the Palestinian issue. During the Oslo negotiating rounds, the solutions identified with US mediation were always more favorable to Israel than to the Palestinian state. Although the military conquests achieved since the Six Day War were not recognized by UN resolutions, Tel Aviv remained the strong power in the Middle East and this had to be taken into account.”

Why was this solution never reached?

«If we take into consideration, for example, the most generous offer, that of Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 2000, the Israelis offered 92% of the West Bank (not all as foreseen by the UN resolutions), a capital alongside East Jerusalem ( not East Jerusalem) and the return of refugees to the occupied territories (not to their lands in Israel). Of course, in hindsight, the suffering was such for the Palestinian people that we are ready to condemn Arafat’s maximalist refusal, worried by the growing popularity of Hamas, but it is right to understand that the peace solutions leaned towards the interests of the victorious people of the wars”.

Then what happened?

«After 2000, interest gradually waned. Arab states and the West have watched indifferently as the increase in brute force and state terrorism of Israel was responded to by that of Hamas and vice versa.”

The last one to try was Trump with the Abraham Accords. Were they the real target of the barbarism of October 7th?

«In accordance with the void of today’s diplomacy, the Abraham Accords imagined pacifying the region by putting the essential issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under the carpet and bringing the Jewish State closer to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on the basis of mutual convenience in terms of economic and technological cooperation. They are emblematic of the triumph of tactics over strategy. October 7th was a rude and painful awakening.”

However, the Iranian nuclear dossier is also at a standstill.

«The Iranian nuclear deal is essential to peace in the region. A policy of mediation with Tehran, which does not create artificial divisions against the kingdom of evil: China, Russia, Iran, and does not attempt to incite Riyadh against the Islamic Republic, would constitute a policy of stabilization in the Middle East. I don’t believe, unfortunately, that the Americans and their outpost in the region, Israel, are truly interested in stability.”

Why?

«They should negotiate, accept the legitimate demands of their antagonists and give up the balances that benefit them. Israel should instead withdraw from the occupied territories and recognize a state of Palestine. The US should consider the security and strategic interests of its historical rivals, Russia and China, as legitimate.”

The war also brought out all of Turkey’s contradictions.

«Turkey pursues its own national interests, disaligning itself from the West in relation to Russia and the Middle East. He remains an honored member of NATO. Erdogan is an autocrat like Putin, perhaps. But he is respected and revered by the double-standard West. Ankara acquires credibility on the international scene and is able to dialogue with the United States as well as with Moscow, with Israel as well as with Saudi Arabia and Iran”.

In Gaza he sided with Hamas while in Ukraine he armed Kiev and then mediated with Moscow, even though the wheat agreement lasted only a year.

«Mediation has been fruitful but it can do little if the hegemonic power (the USA, ed.), its vassals and the pawn states, which it uses from time to time, do not consider mediation useful».

However, he continues to keep Swedish membership of NATO on hold. You were ambassador in Stockholm, what do you think?

«Like Hans Blix, I believe that Sweden should not join NATO. In fact, she is already close to the Atlantic allies, attending meetings and building the interoperability of her army with those of the Alliance. Why then, with Stockholm’s official membership, should we provoke Russian responses and reprisals that fuel the new Cold War?”.

But doesn’t this risk Turkey further complicating its EU accession process?

«I don’t think that Ankara’s misalignment can harm the accession negotiations with the European Union. We are used to seeing contradictory tactics prevail over consequent strategies. Sometimes it is fatal, as Kissinger said, to be too close friends with Washington. It would be enough to think of Kiev. Instead, it is profitable to remain strong allies who know how to command respect.”

For example, negotiating with Russia?

«Europe should find a voice and represent the interests of the European peoples. Breaking the special Russian-German and European relationship with Russia based on cheap gas and energy in exchange for technologies is a long-standing goal of the United States. They succeeded. The vassalage of Europe (a term used by Zbigniew Brzezinski in his book “The Great Chessboard”) was successful.”

What objectives should the EU set itself then?

«Europe has every interest in reviving the Paris Charter, the dream of peaceful coexistence with Russia and its neighbors, who should be treated as equals and not as states perpetually under accusation because they belong to civilizations, in our opinion, inferior. A Korean-style armistice would be a disaster for Europe. The unresolved issues (neutrality, borders, Crimea, rights of Russian speakers, occupation troops and sanctions) would condemn Eastern Europe to perpetual instability. European civil society would pay significant economic, political and cultural prices. We can only hope for a return of reason and a different European ruling class.”

And what about Kiev?

«The Ukrainian counteroffensive trumpeted by the media, which has become the sounding board for propaganda, did not actually take place. The Russian troops, as during the strategy against Napoleon described admirably by Tolstoy in “War and Peace”, advance little, defend their men by imposing terrible losses on the Ukrainian army and bombing the country’s vital infrastructures. It would be in Kiev’s interest to mediate today. But it is prevented by an immoral West that thinks instead of saving face and Joe Biden’s elections. Westerners have destroyed a country and sent a generation of eighteen-year-olds to their deaths but they are still lively, they are not tired. With them, the so-called service class which includes, in addition to diplomats and bureaucrats, a certain press and a certain academia, the “Watchdogs”, as Paul Nizan called them and, later, Serge Halimi.”

What is the first step?

«We should move away from the Cold War mentality, recognize the neutrality of Ukraine, Russian Crimea and Kiev’s economic rapprochement with Europe, apply the European principles of respect for linguistic minorities contained in the Minsk agreements in order to ensure coexistence between Ukrainians and Russian speakers in Donbass. As part of a conference on a new peace architecture, over the years it could lead to the withdrawal of Russian troops in exchange for the cancellation of sanctions. The ‘ought to be’ would be possible if there was real political will. If there was Europe.”