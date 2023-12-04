The financial health of players may not be a priority for video game companies, since the more they spend and get into debt the better, but the situation may be different in terms of their physical health. All video game development today considers accessibility options, but also care for the user and in the case of Electronic Arts There is good news for those who have a visual problem.

IRIS, EA’s visual analytics technology, is now open source

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, EA announced that it will open source its IRIS technology, which was developed to analyze visual elements in a video game that may cause harm to users. This tool is applied in the development processes of EA titles and with it, creatives can find special patterns or flashing lights that could cause visual overstimulation, targeting in the first instance those who suffer from some type of epilepsy or photosensitive condition.

EA in support of player health

In this regard, Kerry Hopkins, vice president of global affairs at EA, stated: “We continue to build on that promise by open-sourcing our photosensitivity tool, IRIS, and opening up the use of additional proprietary technology that could help gamers with motor disabilities. , cognitive, visual and/or other types to have a smoother gaming experience.

According to the information revealed in this announcement, EA has successfully used IRIS technology in the development of recent titles such as EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24 and EA Sports WRC. This is good news that reflects the changes in the industry because decades ago only a warning was included in terms of health and photosensitivity when playing video games, which persists, but now the development processes consider these situations preventively by reducing the risks. possibilities of some affectation to the player.

