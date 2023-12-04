A few days ago, precisely on December 1st, Electronic Arts has registered the Neon Fox trademark at the appropriate US office. We find out thanks to the leaker Kurakasiswho makes it known that it could be the name of a new development studiotherefore not a new video game.

Neon Fox trademark registration arrives a few days before The Game Awards, scheduled for the night between 7 and 8 December, so it is unlikely that this is a coincidence. It is therefore probable that Electronic Arts has an announcement in store for the awards ceremony, but we will have to wait a few more days to confirm it.

