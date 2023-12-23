Now any smart watch, no matter how cheap it may be, is capable of measuring the frequency of our heart rate and the best ones are even capable of detecting if something is wrong, as in Apple's Apple Watch and some others.

However, to do a complete EKG, something more is needed. And obviously not everyone needs it, but it is wonderful that people who suffer from heart disease can take an unlimited number of ECGs at any time and anywhere through their smartphone.

What is needed? Nothing more than this device: the Kardia Mobile from AliveCor that costs 150 euros on Amazon.

Kardia Mobile

Kardia Mobile (previously known as AliveCor Heart Monitor) is designed to record, store and transfer rhythms in a single-channel electrocardiogram (ECG). Likewise, the ECG heart rhythms are shown and the presence of atrial fibrillation and normal sinus rhythm is detected (although obviously the intervention, supervision and knowledge of a doctor is required here.

It is especially useful so that patients with diagnosed heart disease or with signs of suffering from this type of disease can obtain readings of the state of their hearts periodically or when they feel they need it so that the medical personnel in charge of following their cases have more information. .

Approved by the United States FDA and the European Community, Kardia Mobile only takes 30 seconds to detect atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycaria or normal heart rhythm. You only need to place your fingers on the sensors without needing cables, gels or long waits.

The only downside is that some of the functionality, such as expert diagnosis, but, above all, unlimited ECG recording requires a paid subscription. However, you can use it perfectly if you save the records somewhere else or keep only the ones you absolutely need.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

You can save your heart activity and relate it to what happened in your day, eating habits, etc. since it synchronizes with Google Fit.

You can purchase Kardia Mobile from the American company AliveCor for 150 euros on Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here