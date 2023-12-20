

No priority arrangement

To be clear: grid operators Tennet and Enexis are not allowed to distinguish between applicants. Anyone who has a connection larger than 3×80 amperes, a so-called small-scale connection, will be referred to the waiting list for a new application. The order of application applies here.

There is not yet a priority list containing institutions that should be given priority. Such a list is being drawn up by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, the regulator of grid operators. That list should be available in March, ACM said on its own website. So hospitals, fire stations and other socially relevant institutions now also receive a 'no' for new applications.