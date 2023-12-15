A month ago the curtain went down on the Zeekr 007 in China, and we didn't miss that either. That was not only the case because with Zeekr's European presence there is always a chance that the car will come to us, but also because that 007 showed off remarkable numbers. The top version accelerates to 100 km/h in a bizarrely specific 2.84 seconds and has a driving range of up to 870 kilometers. Even more remarkable, however, is the fast charging capacity, because according to Zeekr this EV should be able to charge 500 kilometers of driving range in 15 minutes… And now they explain why.

Faster than the fastest… fast charger

Zeekr is shining the light on its new battery, which they have given the downright epic name 'Golden Battery'. However, hold back, car thieves, because despite its yellow tint, the battery is not actually made of gold. What makes the 'Golden Battery' so special, however, is its high density for an LFP battery. It would actually use 83.7 percent of its volume, while the battery of the Zeekr 001, for example, only reaches about 72 percent. In addition, Zeekr has managed to use the 800V on-board network in such a way that the car can handle a fast charging capacity of 500 kW, which, according to the manufacturer, should make it possible to charge 500 kilometers of electricity in fifteen minutes.

However, there are a few footnotes, and the first is called 'CLTC'. That is the measurement cycle they use in China to calculate consumption and driving range — a bit like our WLTP. However, that CLTC cycle is considerably more optimistic than our WLTP, expect about a 15 percent difference. Subtract that from those 500 Chinese, recharged kilometers and you end up with about 425 European kilometers in 15 minutes — still not bad… Or at least if you can find a suitable fast charger, because currently no publicly accessible charging station can have a capacity of give 500 kW. For the time being, your Zeekr 007 is therefore at the mercy of the highest speed of the fastest charger in your area… But hey: it is possible.