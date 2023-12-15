A few months ago, Renault unveiled the new Scenic E-Tech Electric, and that was a bit of a shock. Based on the name, you could have predicted that the thing would be electric, but especially its shape surprised friend and foe… Or at least a little, because after the figurehead Espace, the Scenic is of course not the first Renault to trade in its MPV shape for that of an SUV. However, the French now have a consolation prize for those who thought that was sacrilege, and you can take that literally.

Under 40,000 euros

Renault has opened orders for its Scenic E-Tech Electric, and so we can know its price for the first time. It is actually anything but disappointing, because at 39,950 euros the electric crossover leaves almost all its competitors – with the exception of a few Chinese – behind. For that money you get it as 'Evolution' with an electric motor with 170 hp and a 60 kWh battery, good for an immediate 430 kilometers of driving range. For more power and the larger battery, you have to at least climb to the 'Techno' equipment level. Then you get 220 hp and an 87 kWh battery with 625 driving range for 46,950 euros.

However, you don't necessarily have to do that for the equipment itself. The basic version immediately benefits from a reversing camera, automatic climate control, a heat pump, light and rain sensors, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a 9-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 19-inch rims. The 'Techno' adds front and side parking sensors, a 12-inch infotainment screen, 'Multi Sense' driving modes and an electrically operated tailgate from 42,650 euros with the basic battery. If you order it as an Iconic, in addition to the stronger drivetrain, you also get 20-inch rims, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and extra safety systems for 51,450 euros.

State aid or would you prefer sporty clothing?

For the first time, Renault also offers its sportier equipment level on an EV: 'Esprit Alpine'. You pay 49,200 euros for this and Renault also immediately gives you the 220 hp electric motor and the 87 kWh battery. In addition, your Scenic E-Tech will be equipped with diamond-cut 20-inch 'Speedway' rims, a specific bumper kit and of course the necessary Alpine logos. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are also available, as is imitation leather and microfiber upholstery.

However, the introduction of that sporty version is not the main reason why we think this EV could be popular here. This makes it just cheap enough to qualify for the Flemish EV premium, which will offer up to 5,000 euros in support when purchasing an electric car from 2024. However, this premium does apply to units with a purchase price of up to 40,000 euros, which means that you may only purchase the basic version of the Scenic E-tech, and may therefore not apply any options or adjustments to it. But hey, for a 5,000 euro discount you might be able to get that.