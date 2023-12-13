JLR – as we now call Jaguar Land Rover – once looked like a pioneer in the field of premium EVs with the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace in 2018. Nowadays, however, they are mainly seen as an example of what not to do, because Since then, not a single EV has been added. In other words, while competitors are developing a completely electric range, there has never been a Defender, a Discovery or a Range Rover on electricity… But that will soon change.

V8 performance in pure silence

JLR has shared a few first images of the purely electric Range Rover, and we are not just talking about an Evoque or a Velartje with electric motors. No, the first to go is the Range Rover without more, i.e. the full-size one. From the images we can conclude that it will have a largely closed grille, just like a sliding charging port where, for example, the plug-in hybrid Range Rovers have a traditional flap. Furthermore, you seem to have to rely on ‘EV’ inscriptions on the center caps of the rims to distinguish the electric Range Rover from its combustion brothers.

Not only above the skin, but also below the skin, the EV will soon be able to stand next to the other Range Rovers without hesitation. It is based on the same ‘Modular Longitudinal Architecture’, but works together with an 800V on-board network to enable charging as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the manufacturer promises that the electric model will be able to wade through 85 centimeters of water, while its performance should equal that of the Range Rover with V8… But significantly quieter of course, and that is not only due to its silent drivetrain. The Range Rover EV has a newly developed noise cancellation system to neutralize the little noise that enters the cabin.

That is just one of the, according to JLR, “unprecedented number of patents” that they have filed for the electric Range Rover, and we will see the result in the course of 2024. If you want to be the first, you can now pre-order your EV via the Range Rover website.